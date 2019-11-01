City staff make an apology for removing graveyard marking

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A graveyard marker that was recently removed from a burial plot has been returned to its site and staff of the City of Fort St. John shared a public apology on its City of Fort St. John FB page.

On October 30th, 2019, a public post was made to the Fort St. John FB page by Trish-Allen Dyck that her husband noticed the city of Fort St. John Public Works department had completely removed the wooden cross and plot marker for her parent’s plot.

The FB post received immediate attention from the public and responses from Mayor Lori Ackerman, Councillor Becky Grimsrud and Councillor Trevor Bolin.

It is not clear as to why this gravesite marker was removed as it has stood in its place for nine years, according to Dyck’s FB post. On the FB post, Councillor Grimsrud offers a sincere reply and information as to where the confusion could be stemming from.

Thursday, October 31st, Dyck posted the following update to the original FB post.

The same day the cross was returned to its burial plot and the grass sodded by the staff of the city.

To view the group where Dyck made her post; CLICK HERE

To view the post by the City of Fort St. John staff; CLICK HERE