News

Clarifications and corrections made to renderings for 100 Street Charrette

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Energy NewsCanadian Press - 0

B.C. introduces gas price transparency law forcing companies to reveal data

VICTORIA — Oil and gas companies in British Columbia would be forced by law to reveal how gas prices...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Clarifications and corrections made to renderings for 100 Street Charrette

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Hydro forecasting normal reservoir operations this winter

VANCOUVER, B.C. - BC Hydro is forecasting normal operating conditions at most of its reservoirs despite reduced...
Read more

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Council was presented with clarification and corrections to the renderings that were featured in the 100 Street Charrette final report.

The clarity and corrections presented to Council, by General Manager of Integrated Services, Victor Shopland, mainly focused on turning lanes, placement of trees, and parking spaces.

For turning lanes, some intersections were shown not to include right-hand turning lanes at 98 and 104 Avenues.

Source City of Fort St. John
- Advertisement -

Also in some of the renderings, particularly near 96 Avenue, a couple of driveways to businesses were blocked by trees, something that would not be part of the official plan.

The Shell Fuel Station at 96 Avenue showed, in the rendering, that trees would be blocking the driveways. Source City of Fort St. John

As for parking spaces, Council decided that they would like to see them maintained with five between 96 and 98A Avenues and three at 103 Avenue.

City planners will now make the necessary changes and will be discussed at the next Council meeting on November 25.

RHYASON CONTRACTING LIGHT A MOOSE

Help us raise funds for the FSJ Hospital Foundation this Wednesday to Friday at Murray GM.

SEE CURRENT DONATIONS
DONATE ONLINE
Previous articleBC Hydro forecasting normal reservoir operations this winter
Next articleB.C. introduces gas price transparency law forcing companies to reveal data
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

B.C. introduces gas price transparency law forcing companies to reveal data

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Oil and gas companies in British Columbia would be forced by law to reveal how gas prices are set in the province...
Read more

BC Hydro forecasting normal reservoir operations this winter

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - BC Hydro is forecasting normal operating conditions at most of its reservoirs despite reduced reservoir inflows in spring and...
Read more

Crash and fuel spill from tanker carrying crude prompts B.C. ministry monitoring

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — A tanker truck that crashed and burned over the weekend near the B.C.-Alberta boundary was carrying 40,000 litres of crude oil. The Ministry...
Read more

City of Fort St. John Fire Department extinguishes school bus fire

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. The City of Fort St. John Fire Department reported they responded to a school bus on fire.
Read more
- Advertisement -
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv