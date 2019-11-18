Clarifications and corrections made to renderings for 100 Street Charrette

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Council was presented with clarification and corrections to the renderings that were featured in the 100 Street Charrette final report.

The clarity and corrections presented to Council, by General Manager of Integrated Services, Victor Shopland, mainly focused on turning lanes, placement of trees, and parking spaces.

For turning lanes, some intersections were shown not to include right-hand turning lanes at 98 and 104 Avenues.

Source City of Fort St. John

Also in some of the renderings, particularly near 96 Avenue, a couple of driveways to businesses were blocked by trees, something that would not be part of the official plan.

The Shell Fuel Station at 96 Avenue showed, in the rendering, that trees would be blocking the driveways. Source City of Fort St. John

As for parking spaces, Council decided that they would like to see them maintained with five between 96 and 98A Avenues and three at 103 Avenue.

City planners will now make the necessary changes and will be discussed at the next Council meeting on November 25.