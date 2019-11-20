Clean-up and monitoring continues following tanker truck fire at Pouce Coupe bridge

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Ministry of Environment has provided an update for the tanker truck fire that took place on Saturday, November 16, on the Pouce Coupe River bridge.

According to the Ministry, a containment boom remains in place with all black oil taken off the river and only a very minimal oil sheen remains.

Soil impacted by crude oil on both sides of the highway has also been removed.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be working with the responsible person to coordinate the removal and replacement of the rip-wrap coated in oil underneath the Pouce Coupe bridge.

The Ministry of Environment says two Environmental Emergency Response Officers attended the site on Tuesday and will continue to monitor the clean-up of this incident.