Construction of new elementary school on time and on budget says School District

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a School District 60 Board meeting on Monday, Staff provided an update on the construction progress of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School.

According to School District Secretary-Treasurer, Brenda Hooker, despite a wet summer and unseasonable fall, construction is still on schedule to be completed on time by June 2020 and is expected to be ready for the September 2020 opening.

Also, as an added bonus to the good news, Hooker says the construction of Anne Roberts Young is on budget.

Currently, the School District is in the process of realigning school catchment areas to accommodate students attending the new school.

Anne Roberts Young Elementary School is being constructed across from the Fort St. John Hospital at a cost of $31.3 million. Construction started in 2018 and is expected to be opened by September 2020.