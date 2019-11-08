-7 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 8, 2019
News

Construction value for commercial projects in Fort St John sits at $2.2 million during October

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for October 2019.

For October, the value of construction was $3.3 million with 12 permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for a commercial renovation with a dollar value of $827,000 and a permit value of $4,135.

The construction value for commercial projects during October was $2.2 million, while residential projects were valued at $1.02 million.

In comparison to 2018, the overall construction value of the projects is up from $37.3 million to $51.3 million.

The number of permits issued so far in 2019 is the same number as a year ago at 95.

You can view the full October 2019 building permit report on the City’s website.

