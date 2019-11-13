Council asked for new business to review Cemetery Bylaw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mayor Lori Ackerman brought up an order of new business at Council regarding the review of the Cemetery Bylaw.

Mayor Ackerman wants to review provisions for ornamentals kept at the cemeteries after a recent incident that took place with a family’s gravesite being disturbed.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Trish-Allen Dyck made a public post on a FB group regarding the removal of the wooden cross and plot marker from her parent’s burial site in the cemetery.

The FB post received immediate attention from the public and responses from Mayor Lori Ackerman, Councillor Becky Grimsrud and Councillor Trevor Bolin.

The following day, Thursday, October 31st, 2019, the cross was returned to the plot, and the grass sodded by city staff and made a public apology on the city of Fort St. John to its FB page.

The conversation will continue at Council on Monday, November 25th, 2019.