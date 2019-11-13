-2.2 C
Fort St. John
News

Council asked for new business to review Cemetery Bylaw

Avatar
Tracy Teves
0

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mayor Lori Ackerman brought up an order of new business at Council regarding the review of the Cemetery Bylaw.

Mayor Ackerman wants to review provisions for ornamentals kept at the cemeteries after a recent incident that took place with a family’s gravesite being disturbed.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Trish-Allen Dyck made a public post on a FB group regarding the removal of the wooden cross and plot marker from her parent’s burial site in the cemetery.

- Advertisement -

The FB post received immediate attention from the public and responses from Mayor Lori Ackerman, Councillor Becky Grimsrud and Councillor Trevor Bolin.

The following day, Thursday, October 31st, 2019, the cross was returned to the plot, and the grass sodded by city staff and made a public apology on the city of Fort St. John to its FB page.

The conversation will continue at Council on Monday, November 25th, 2019.

 

Previous articleUPDATE – Accidents reported near Swanson Lumber Road and Alaska Hwy
Next articleVolunteers still needed to help out with upcoming Winter Games
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com

RELATED ARTICLES

News

November 17th to 23rd, 2019 Proclaimed Restorative Justice Week

Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City Council made a proclamation that Restorative Justice Week takes place justice November 17th to 23rd, 2019. Kate Stringer, Executive...
Read more
News

UPDATE – Accidents reported near Swanson Lumber Road and Alaska Hwy

Tracy Teves - 0
UPDATE as of 11:52 a.m. - The Highway is now open in both directions. UPDATE - 11:09 AM - Cpl. Madonna Saunderson shares the accident...
Read more
Energy News

Drilling association forecasts almost no growth in 2020 oilpatch activity

Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The association that represents Canadian drilling companies is forecasting a minuscule improvement in drilling activity in 2020. The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv