Council authorizes four Contravention Notices for illegal suites

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Four Bylaw Contravention Notices are approved, to be filed on properties with illegal suites.

At the regular Council meeting on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019, Council gave Planning and Engineering Staff authorization to file a Bylaw Contravention Notice for four properties.

According to the City, the four properties contain illegal secondary suites.

Once registered at the Land Titles Office, the notice will serve to advise those with interest in the land of the regulations contravened, provide disclosure to future owners, and limit the risk of potential claims to the City.

The list of the four properties are as follows;

1. 10412 109 Street

2. 10413 109 Street

3. 11715 96A Street

4. 11603 93 Street