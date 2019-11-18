Energy NewsNews

Crash and fuel spill from tanker carrying crude prompts B.C. ministry monitoring

By Canadian Press

VICTORIA — A tanker truck that crashed and burned over the weekend near the B.C.-Alberta boundary was carrying 40,000 litres of crude oil.

The Ministry of Environment in B.C. says much of the lost crude was likely consumed in the fire on the Pouce Coupe River Bridge, although a boom has been placed across the river in an effort to catch oil from getting downstream.

It says in a statement the fiery crash happened Saturday on Highway 49 and the bridge will remain closed until an engineer certifies it as safe for operation.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The ministry says an environmental contractor, hired by the company responsible for the vehicle, has taken water samples and installed wildlife deterrents to keep animals away from the site.

A large crane was used to remove the burned-out wreckage of the truck on Sunday and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.

The Canadian Press

