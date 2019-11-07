Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge to take one year of absence, plans to return 2021

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Crystal Cup Committee has announced the postponement of this year’s Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Memorial Challenge tentatively scheduled for February 2020.

According to the Committee, out of respect for the B.C. Winter Games and many other events, they have decided to take a year off and have plans to be back in February 2021.

The Committee thanks all of their sponsors and volunteers for their passion and love of the sport they call pond hockey.

The Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge has been an annual event for the past eight years where people of all ages came together to play ice hockey on Charlie Lake.

For further updates, you can visit the Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge’s Facebook page.