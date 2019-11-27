Dawson Creek RCMP participate in Movember

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – RCMP officers are raising money for ‘Movember’ to raise awareness on men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.



Dawson Creek RCMP will be in Red Serge on Saturday, November 30th between 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the Dawson Creek Art Gallery (grain elevator museum) located at 816 Alaska Avenue to offer pictures by donation to families wanting a photo with a Mountie.

The RCMP has suggested, to make your family Christmas card unique this year, create a Canadian Christmas card with a picture with a Mountie or bring your children to get a photo.

RCMP photographers will be on-site to take a photo of yourself or your family and it will be emailed to you within a week, once proofed.

- Advertisement -

100 percent of donations accepted will go towards “Movember”.



For more information, please contact S/Sgt Damon P Werrell, NCO i/c Dawson Creek at (250) 784-3700