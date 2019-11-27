-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
News

Dawson Creek RCMP participate in Movember

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

Energy NewsCanadian Press - 0

North American markets post new record highs on stronger U.S. economic growth

TORONTO — North American stock markets set new record highs yet again on good U.S. data including a positive...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD Board to receive report on Old Fort Study

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next Peace River Regional District Board meeting, on Thursday, Directors...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 25-year-old

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP are requesting the public's help in locating 25-year-old, Braytin...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – RCMP officers are raising money for ‘Movember’ to raise awareness on men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

Dawson Creek RCMP will be in Red Serge on Saturday, November 30th between 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the Dawson Creek Art Gallery (grain elevator museum) located at 816 Alaska Avenue to offer pictures by donation to families wanting a photo with a Mountie. 

The RCMP has suggested, to make your family Christmas card unique this year, create a Canadian Christmas card with a picture with a Mountie or bring your children to get a photo.

RCMP photographers will be on-site to take a photo of yourself or your family and it will be emailed to you within a week, once proofed.

- Advertisement -

100 percent of donations accepted will go towards “Movember”.

For more information, please contact S/Sgt Damon P Werrell, NCO i/c Dawson Creek at (250) 784-3700

Previous articleParkwood Southlands takes another step forward at a recent Council meeting
Next articleFort St John Huskies on the road this Thursday to Fairview

More Articles Like This

North American markets post new record highs on stronger U.S. economic growth

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — North American stock markets set new record highs yet again on good U.S. data including a positive revision in economic growth in the...
Read more

PRRD Board to receive report on Old Fort Study

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next Peace River Regional District Board meeting, on Thursday, Directors will receive a report regarding...
Read more

Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 25-year-old

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP are requesting the public's help in locating 25-year-old, Braytin Lequyer who was reported missing...
Read more

Hilcorp paid $25K fine after worker died on Alaska oil rig

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Hilcorp Energy Co. and one of its drilling contractors have each paid fines of $25,000 or more after a worker died...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv