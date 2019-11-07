-9.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP search for wanted man

Avatar Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

According to RCMP, 61-year-old Philip Haggart is wanted for driving while prohibited.

Haggart is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 5’ 9″
  • 161 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Green eyes

If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Do not confront Philip Haggart.

If you have any information about Haggart or where he might be, you are being asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Scott Brooks
