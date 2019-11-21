Dawson Creek RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating wanted man

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

28-year-old Robert Sinclair is wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, drive while prohibited, use of a forged document, failure to appear and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Sinclair is described as:

Advertisement

Indigenous male

5′ 10″ / 181 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If located, you are being asked not to confront him and contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area.

If you have any information regarding Sinclair, or where he might be, you are being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.