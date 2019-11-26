Dawson Creek RCMP warn of the use of counterfeit American money

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are warning the public of the use of counterfeit American money.

According to RCMP, on Monday, November 25, they received a report from a local business that counterfeit US money had been passed at the business.

At this time, Police say there has been only been one report of counterfeit currency reported to the local detachment.

RCMP are urging staff of retail businesses to carefully check cash as it is passed, especially larger bills.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

For more information about counterfeit checking, preventing and reporting, you can visit the Bank of Canada’s website.