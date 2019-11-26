-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP warn of the use of counterfeit American money

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Peace Passage skaters take part in Edmonton Regional Invitational

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Peace Passage Skating Club were on the road over...
Read more
OpinionDan Davies - 0

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Government needs to embrace and support small business

This week, the BC Liberal caucus welcomed many representatives from Lower Mainland business improvement organizations. Small businesses...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP warn of the use of counterfeit American money

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are warning the public of the use of counterfeit American...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are warning the public of the use of counterfeit American money.

According to RCMP, on Monday, November 25, they received a report from a local business that counterfeit US money had been passed at the business.

At this time, Police say there has been only been one report of counterfeit currency reported to the local detachment.

- Advertisement -

RCMP are urging staff of retail businesses to carefully check cash as it is passed, especially larger bills.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

For more information about counterfeit checking, preventing and reporting, you can visit the Bank of Canada’s website.

Previous articleArriving ‘too late’ rated biggest risk for growth in Canadian LNG industry
Next articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Government needs to embrace and support small business

More Articles Like This

Arriving ‘too late’ rated biggest risk for growth in Canadian LNG industry

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The former executive director of the International Energy Agency says the biggest risk to Canada's nascent LNG industry is that it will...
Read more

City sees increase in Casino Profits during 2019

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As of September, the City of Fort St. John has received over $438,000 in casino profits this...
Read more

Northern Health advises local businesses to watch for ‘Healing Hands’ book donation requests; NH not affiliated with this book

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health says it has received reports of a company allegedly soliciting donations from Northern B.C. businesses...
Read more

Enbridge gives a regional update to Council

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Michaela Bjorseth, Community and Indigenous Engagement person for Enbridge provided Council with a regional update on Monday.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv