-17.9 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 28, 2019
News

Destination BC highlights High on Ice Festival

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Destination BC highlights High on Ice Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The annual High on Ice Winter Festival in Fort St. John is...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Northern Lights College receives a plane as a donation.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - People travelling along the highway in Dawson Creek on Monday night were...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Elks Speed Skating to host first leg of Speed Skating Canada Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first leg of the Speed Skating Canada’s Cup is coming...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual High on Ice Winter Festival in Fort St. John is being shown on a popular travel website that promotes tourism in British Columbia.

Destination British Columbia has featured the High on Ice Winter Festival on its website and youtube channel with a video that beautifully showcases the event.

Ryan Harvey, Communications Director for the City of Fort St. John shares, the City belongs to a Northern BC Marketing Co-op through Destination BC. The video was funded by Destination BC, for use by the City and other tourism organizations to further enhance tourism in the north.

- Advertisement -

High on Ice is the Annual Winter Festival that is held in Fort St. John. This year the event will take place from February 14th to the 17th, 2020.

The festival’s theme this year will feature the BC Winter Games with sculptors carving large ice blocks into figures to represent the different sports played during the Winter Games, with the games following the festival from February 20 – 23rd, 2020.

To view the website; CLICK HERE

Previous articleNorthern Lights College receives a plane as a donation.

More Articles Like This

Northern Lights College receives a plane as a donation.

News Tracy Teves - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - People travelling along the highway in Dawson Creek on Monday night were held up as a plane...
Read more

Local Organization Operation Christmas Child fills 1571 Shoeboxes for children in need.

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Organization Operation Christmas Child filled 1571 shoe boxes with 391 coming from Dawson Creek for children...
Read more

Fort St. John Firemen’s Fundraiser, Under the Mistletoe

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John Firemen present their annual Fundraiser, Under The Mistletoe.
Read more

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — A new study done in northeastern Alberta suggests habitat restoration may not be enough to save threatened woodland caribou, at least in the short term, and researchers...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv