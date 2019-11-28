Destination BC highlights High on Ice Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual High on Ice Winter Festival in Fort St. John is being shown on a popular travel website that promotes tourism in British Columbia.

Destination British Columbia has featured the High on Ice Winter Festival on its website and youtube channel with a video that beautifully showcases the event.



Ryan Harvey, Communications Director for the City of Fort St. John shares, the City belongs to a Northern BC Marketing Co-op through Destination BC. The video was funded by Destination BC, for use by the City and other tourism organizations to further enhance tourism in the north.

High on Ice is the Annual Winter Festival that is held in Fort St. John. This year the event will take place from February 14th to the 17th, 2020.

The festival’s theme this year will feature the BC Winter Games with sculptors carving large ice blocks into figures to represent the different sports played during the Winter Games, with the games following the festival from February 20 – 23rd, 2020.

To view the website; CLICK HERE