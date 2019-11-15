District of Hudson’s Hope to close and sell DA Thomas Road to BC Hydro for $1

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – As part of the creation of the reservoir for the Site C Project, the District of Hudson’s Hope is planning to close the DA Thomas Road and sell it to B.C. Hydro for a nominal fee of $1.00.

According to the District, the rationale for the nominal value is due to the blanket covenant that will be registered in favour of the District for permanent public access to the recreational area and walking trail that is being built and maintained by B.C. Hydro.

In order to proceed with this decision, the District says Council must hold a public meeting to hear from residents who have an interest in this matter.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on December 9, at 6:00 p.m., at the District of Hudson’s Hope office.

For more information, you can call the District at 250-783-9901.