Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
News

District of Taylor Council decides to prohibit roosters within urban limits of District

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, Council made a decision regarding a variance to a zoning bylaw.

Council has made the decision to prohibit the keeping of a rooster within the urban limits of the District.

At a meeting in August, resident Tammy Smith requested that Council makes a variance to the zoning bylaw to accommodate her chickens and one rooster, this following a complaint the District had received from an undisclosed resident.

The District did not disclose the specific complaint but did list their own reasons for not allowing a rooster, such as noise issues.

Since Council has voted in favour of not allowing roosters, the District has given Smith notice for the removal of her rooster.

