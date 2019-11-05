District of Taylor Fire Department to provide seniors with Smoke Detector Safety Check

TAYLOR, B.C. – This Wednesday, The District of Taylor Fire Department will be making their rounds in Taylor for a Smoke Detector Safety Check.

The Smoke Detector Safety Check is directed towards senior citizens and is an opportunity to ensure their safety by making sure the smoke detector is in working order and teaching them about fire prevention.

Senior citizens that are registered for the Senior Snow Removal are already on the list and will have their smoke detectors tested.

If you know of a senior citizen that is not registered and would like the Fire Department to attend their house for a free check, you can register by calling the District of Taylor Office at 250-789-3392.

The Smoke Detector Safety Check takes place this Wednesday, November 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Taylor.