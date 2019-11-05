-8.3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News District of Taylor Fire Department to provide seniors with Smoke Detector Safety...
News

District of Taylor Fire Department to provide seniors with Smoke Detector Safety Check

Avatar Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – This Wednesday, The District of Taylor Fire Department will be making their rounds in Taylor for a Smoke Detector Safety Check.

The Smoke Detector Safety Check is directed towards senior citizens and is an opportunity to ensure their safety by making sure the smoke detector is in working order and teaching them about fire prevention.

Senior citizens that are registered for the Senior Snow Removal are already on the list and will have their smoke detectors tested.

If you know of a senior citizen that is not registered and would like the Fire Department to attend their house for a free check, you can register by calling the District of Taylor Office at 250-789-3392.

The Smoke Detector Safety Check takes place this Wednesday, November 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Taylor.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFirst Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — A British Columbia First Nation and three environmental groups hope to appeal a Federal Court of Appeal...
Read more
News

Staff of the City of Fort St. John reminds residents of Winter Road Maintenance activities

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The staff of the city of Fort St. John are reminding residents that Winter...
Read more
Energy News

Ovintiv name a ‘blank slate’ as Encana plans move to United States

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The name Encana Corp. immediately brings to mind two things: energy and Canada. Ovintiv, with which the oil and gas...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Local group supports seniors from slipping through the cracks

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Seniors Connect & Care Group (PSCC) has spent the past three years helping to provide support through...

District of Taylor Council decides to prohibit roosters within urban limits...

Grande Prairie RCMP alert drivers of poor road conditions

Blind Melon and Soul Asylum to play in Dawson Creek

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.