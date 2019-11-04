-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Economic growth expected for all four Atlantic provinces in coming year
Energy NewsNews

Economic growth expected for all four Atlantic provinces in coming year

Canadian Press Canadian Press

HALIFAX — A new study says the economic outlook for the Atlantic provinces remains positive for the remainder of 2019 and next year.

The independent Atlantic Provinces Economic Council says Prince Edward Island will once again lead the region in economic growth, with the Island’s real gross domestic product expected to rise by 2.8 per cent in 2020.

The Island’s economy, which has been on a tear for a number of years, is expected to grow by 3.0 per cent in 2019, thanks mainly to gains in household spending, manufacturing and exports.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s real GDP is expected to grow by 2.7 per cent in 2019, mainly because of stronger oil production and mining — a trend that is expected to continue in 2020, when the growth rate is forecast to reach 2.4 per cent.

By comparison, Nova Scotia’s economy is expected to grow at a similar rate —  2.2 per cent in 2019 and 2.4 per cent in 2020, as gains are expected in wages, major project investment, manufacturing and exports.

New Brunswick is expected to record the weakest growth at 1.0 per cent in 2019 and 1.4 per cent the following year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleNEBC Yukon Trackers shut out at home by Peace River Royals

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Alberta separation wouldn’t solve problem of landlocked oil: expert

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — International trade experts say it's a pipe dream to think the landlocked oil-producing western provinces would have an easier time...
Read more
Energy News

Pembina to make pipeline expansions to accommodate increased activity in the Montney

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Pembina has approved the first stage of an additional expansion of the Peace Pipeline...
Read more
News

Province seeks input on creating good jobs, more opportunities with CleanBC

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province is inviting British Columbians to give input on the wide range of training and...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Midget Predators to take on Beaverlodge Blades in home game on...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators are home this Sunday, November 3, as they take on the Beaverlodge Blades. Last weekend,...

Fort St John Huskies have strong start to weekend in Dawson...

Pembina to make pipeline expansions to accommodate increased activity in the...

Tickets now on sale for 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.