Elks Speed Skating to host first leg of Speed Skating Canada Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first leg of the Speed Skating Canada’s Cup is coming to Fort St. John, December 6 to the 8, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

According to Speed Skating Meet Coordinator, Darren Guliov, approximately 75 to 80 speed skaters from across Canada will be competing in various long track races.

Out of those competing, Guliov says six or seven speed skaters will be representing the Fort St. John Elks at this event.

- Advertisement -

Guliov says the speed skaters have been training hard and keeping in top shape since the summer with hiking, biking, and going to the gym.

The Cup is an event where skaters accumulate points towards the end-of-season Canadian rankings, which are used to help select athletes who will be nominated for a chance to be on the national team program for the following season.

For more information, you can visit Speed Skating Canada’s website.