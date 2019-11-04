-1.4 C
News

Emergency Services Volunteer Appreciation Dinner held in Taylor

Tracy Teves

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor held its Emergency Services Volunteer Appreciation Dinner in celebration of its Volunteer Fire Fighters and the Emergency Support Services.

Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, held at the Taylor Curling Club Volunteer Fire Fighters and Emergency Support Services were invited to the event as a sign of appreciation for these men and women in the community.

Volunteer Fire Fighters and Emergency Support Services make themselves available any time of the day or night to help in the event of an emergency.

 

 

 

 

