Employment at Site C Project sees decrease during the month of September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of September 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Project saw a decrease from 4,870 in August to 4,790 in September.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 3,634 which is 76 percent of the workers.

Out of those 3,634 workers, 869 or 21 percent represented the Peace River Regional District which is down from August’s numbers of 887.

The total number of apprentices employed on the project had a slight increase from 184 in August to 185 in September.

The number of Indigenous people working on the Project saw a decrease from 418 in August to 401 in September.

Women working on the Project saw a decrease from 573 in August to 517 in September.