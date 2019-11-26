Enbridge gives a regional update to Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Michaela Bjorseth, Community and Indigenous Engagement person for Enbridge provided Council with a regional update on Monday.

The start of the presentation shared Enbridge has had six decades of safe and reliable operations by being the backbone of B.C’s natural gas sector. The company shares they are invested in the community by stimulating the economy, living and working here as well as being invested.

Bjorseth covered a range of changes and projects that have been implemented. Such as the Canadian Energy Regulator (formally NEB) and the Canadian Standards Association are requiring Class Location assessments to identify areas of pipeline upgrading due to population density growth.

- Advertisement -

The Comprehensive Integrity Program was also implemented after a natural gas rupture in Prince George in 2018. To enhance pipeline inspections, improve maintenance screening criteria and increase integrity digs.

The presentation also addressed the Spruce Ridge Project, which is two new sections of pipelines and additional compression to existing facilities on its natural gas transmission system in northeastern, B.C.

Other projects Bjorseth touched on were the Compressor Station 1 Segregation Project which will allow Enbridge’s natural gas transmission system to be operated independently of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. The T South Reliability and Expansion Program and the Frontier Project.

Caribou Habitat and Restoration was also a big topic as Bjorseth spoke about the companies commitment and how it has already completed four projects and plans to continue to implement offset management plans while working with communities to understand sensitive areas and concerns.