-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
News

Enbridge gives a regional update to Council

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Peace Passage skaters take part in Edmonton Regional Invitational

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Peace Passage Skating Club were on the road over...
Read more
OpinionDan Davies - 0

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Government needs to embrace and support small business

This week, the BC Liberal caucus welcomed many representatives from Lower Mainland business improvement organizations. Small businesses...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP warn of the use of counterfeit American money

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are warning the public of the use of counterfeit American...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Michaela Bjorseth, Community and Indigenous Engagement person for Enbridge provided Council with a regional update on Monday.

The start of the presentation shared Enbridge has had six decades of safe and reliable operations by being the backbone of B.C’s natural gas sector. The company shares they are invested in the community by stimulating the economy, living and working here as well as being invested.

Bjorseth covered a range of changes and projects that have been implemented. Such as the Canadian Energy Regulator (formally NEB) and the Canadian Standards Association are requiring Class Location assessments to identify areas of pipeline upgrading due to population density growth.

- Advertisement -

The Comprehensive Integrity Program was also implemented after a natural gas rupture in Prince George in 2018. To enhance pipeline inspections, improve maintenance screening criteria and increase integrity digs.

The presentation also addressed the Spruce Ridge Project, which is two new sections of pipelines and additional compression to existing facilities on its natural gas transmission system in northeastern, B.C.

Other projects Bjorseth touched on were the Compressor Station 1 Segregation Project which will allow Enbridge’s natural gas transmission system to be operated independently of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. The T South Reliability and Expansion Program and the Frontier Project.

Caribou Habitat and Restoration was also a big topic as Bjorseth spoke about the companies commitment and how it has already completed four projects and plans to continue to implement offset management plans while working with communities to understand sensitive areas and concerns.

Previous articleHomeless count presentation at Council brings visibility.
Next articleGreat weekend at Dawson Creek Mile Zero Cashspiel

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek RCMP warn of the use of counterfeit American money

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are warning the public of the use of counterfeit American money. According...
Read more

Arriving ‘too late’ rated biggest risk for growth in Canadian LNG industry

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The former executive director of the International Energy Agency says the biggest risk to Canada's nascent LNG industry is that it will...
Read more

City sees increase in Casino Profits during 2019

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As of September, the City of Fort St. John has received over $438,000 in casino profits this...
Read more

Northern Health advises local businesses to watch for ‘Healing Hands’ book donation requests; NH not affiliated with this book

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health says it has received reports of a company allegedly soliciting donations from Northern B.C. businesses...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv