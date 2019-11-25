0.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 25, 2019
News

Enbridge supports Sarah Byford's Towel Fundraiser

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Enbridge Taylor Complex and the help of SJA Promo produced an additional order of towels to help support Sarah Byford’s fundraising campaign.

8-year-old Sarah Byford has designed a unique golf towel to continue fundraising for the Ronald McDonald House and the FSJ Hospital Foundation with the help of SJA Promo.

On Tuesday, November 12th, the staff of the Enbridge Taylor Complex surprised Sarah with lunch and another order of her fundraising towels she can sell for her fundraiser.

Cassie Sonnenberg of Enbridge shares she had seen Sarah’s story and was inspired and wanted to help her cause. After approaching her managers Dean Freeman and Darrell Esau they agreed and got in contact with SJA Promo.

SJA Promo reduced the cost of a towel order by $1000 and Enbridge paid the remaining $1150.

“Sarah is a very inspirational girl,” said Sonnenberg.

Towels can be purchased at SJA Promo, located at 8211 100th Avenue, the towels are valued at $50 each and can be used by anyone as the towels feature a clip to attach to things.

Sarah has lived a life that has been full of medical complexities that have led to her stay in the Ronald McDonald House for many weeks while waiting for diagnosis and treatment.

In March of this year, Sarah received open-heart surgery. 

From this experience, Sarah has a desire to help others. With her most recent initiative, the creation of her golf towels, all proceeds from the sales of the towels are being donated to the FSJ Hospital Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House.

