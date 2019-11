FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local business owner Josh Wiggers discovered his work enclosed trailer was stolen from the job site sometime last night.

The trailer, which was parked at the Garrison Landing subdivision, was full of his company’s tools such as employees’ work belts, compressors and nail guns.

The trailer was last seen on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019. Wiggers is offering a $2500 reward for information that leads to a successful arrest by calling 250.619.3945