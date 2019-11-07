Energetic City Roller Derby Association to start “give it a try” roller derby series tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic City Roller Derby Association is offering a “give it a try” roller derby series.

Every Thursday, from now until December 12, members of the public can come out and try their hand at taking part in the sport of roller derby.

Each session takes place Thursday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Bert Bowes Middle School.

If you do not have gear of your own, be sure to send a message to the Roller Derby Association prior to the next session to ensure they have enough for all participants.

Following these sessions, the Killbillies’ Freshmeat Program will be running in January with regular practice for benchmarked players starting in February.

For more information, you can visit the Energetic City Roller Derby Association’s Facebook page.