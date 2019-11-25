0.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 25, 2019
NewsRegional

Environment Canada issues special cold-weather statement for B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Canfor announces more curtailments for end of December

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Canfor Corporation has announced that it will be curtailing operations at all British Columbia...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Bantam Trackers win bronze at tournament in Swift Current

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast Bantam Trackers were in Swift Current, Saskatchewan over the weekend,...
Read more
SportsSamantha Stackhouse - 0

NPSS Grizzlies Boys Soccer in Vancouver for Provincials, Girls Volleyball off to Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The senior boys soccer team had a great showing this past weekend...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special cold-weather statement for the B.C. Peace and the Pine Pass.

According to Environment Canada, a transition to colder conditions will begin Tuesday across northern and central British Columbia.

It is expected that the cold air will persist through the end of the week with temperatures in the -15 to -25 range.

- Advertisement -

Blustery northerly winds will accompany the arrival of the Arctic air with windchill becoming a factor Tuesday night and Wednesday. 

However, Environment Canada says the Arctic air over the interior will deepen and temperatures will continue to drop Thursday and Friday.

Anyone working or spending time outside are being reminded to dress warmly and in layers, preferably with a wind-resistant outer layer.

Previous articleB.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report
Next articleNPSS Grizzlies Boys Soccer in Vancouver for Provincials, Girls Volleyball off to Provincials

More Articles Like This

Canfor announces more curtailments for end of December

News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Canfor Corporation has announced that it will be curtailing operations at all British Columbia sawmills at the end of...
Read more

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — A new report says the British Columbia government gives hundreds of millions of dollars annually in subsidies for fossil fuel, including $830 million...
Read more

PRRD to hold special board meeting this Wednesday on state of agriculture

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District will be holding a special board meeting this Wednesday, November 27, regarding...
Read more

School District 60 to hold final public meeting tonight on new school catchment area boundaries

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 will be holding the final public meeting tonight, November 25, to make revisions to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv