Environment Canada issues special cold-weather statement for B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special cold-weather statement for the B.C. Peace and the Pine Pass.

According to Environment Canada, a transition to colder conditions will begin Tuesday across northern and central British Columbia.

It is expected that the cold air will persist through the end of the week with temperatures in the -15 to -25 range.

Blustery northerly winds will accompany the arrival of the Arctic air with windchill becoming a factor Tuesday night and Wednesday.

However, Environment Canada says the Arctic air over the interior will deepen and temperatures will continue to drop Thursday and Friday.

Anyone working or spending time outside are being reminded to dress warmly and in layers, preferably with a wind-resistant outer layer.