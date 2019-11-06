-17 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Failure of Houston Oil & Gas expected to create up to 1,400...
Energy NewsNews

Failure of Houston Oil & Gas expected to create up to 1,400 orphan wells

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY — Alberta’s Orphan Well Association is warning that the receivership of junior producer Houston Oil & Gas Ltd. could add more than 1,400 wells to its inventory of orphaned petroleum assets.

The organization that steps in when operators of oil and gas facilities can’t or won’t meet their obligations says the total estimated abandonment and reclamation bill from Houston’s assets is $81.5 million.

In an affidavit, OWA executive director Lars De Pauw says the association is likely to inherit those obligations after Hardie & Kelly Inc. was appointed as Houston’s receiver on Oct. 29.

The OWA reports more than 3,400 wells scheduled for abandonment on its books as of Nov. 1 thanks to a string of recent failures among Alberta oil and gas companies.

The Alberta Energy Regulator suspended all of Houston’s licences for wells producing natural gas containing toxic hydrogen sulphide on Aug. 30 after the company warned it was shutting down all of its oil and gas operations due to its financial distress.

Last month, the AER ordered all of Houston’s licences suspended and noted it hadn’t paid $1.34 million in levies it owed to the orphan well fund. It said Houston had advised it no longer had any employees.

Last year, private Sequoia Resources Corp. ceased operations, leaving 2,300 wells, almost 200 facilities and nearly 700 pipeline segments to be sold by its bankruptcy trustee or handed over to the OWA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.

 

 

The Canadian Press


get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleFort St John Women’s Soccer League holds 2019-2020 season opener
Next articleRemembrance Day Services around the Peace

RECENT STORIES

News

Enclosed trailer belonging to local carpentry business was stolen

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local business owner Josh Wiggers discovered his work enclosed trailer was stolen from the...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP on scene of multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - Grande Prairie RCMP advise that Highway 2 has now re-opened to traffic in all directions. RCMP and other emergency services...
Read more
News

Remembrance Day Services around the Peace

Tracy Teves -
PEACE REGION, B.C. - Remembrance Day is a day for all Canadians to remember the men and women who...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Women’s Soccer League holds 2019-2020 season opener

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Last weekend, November 1 to 3, was the 2019-2020 season opener for the Fort St. John Women's Soccer League...

North Peace Museum – Adopt an Archival Photograph Fundraiser

Seven ways Poppy Campaign Volunteerism can lead to benefits for Veterans...

Fort St John Elks were host to Short Track Meet on...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.