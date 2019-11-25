0.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 25, 2019
Energy NewsNews

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Canfor announces more curtailments for end of December

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Canfor Corporation has announced that it will be curtailing operations at all British Columbia...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Bantam Trackers win bronze at tournament in Swift Current

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast Bantam Trackers were in Swift Current, Saskatchewan over the weekend,...
Read more
SportsSamantha Stackhouse - 0

NPSS Grizzlies Boys Soccer in Vancouver for Provincials, Girls Volleyball off to Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The senior boys soccer team had a great showing this past weekend...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau will not explain how his department estimated that finishing the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will bring another $500 million in corporate tax revenue into the federal government’s bank account.

The figure was cited by the government when it approved the project a second time last June and was also included in the Liberals’ campaign platform as they attempted to show how they intend to pay for various election promises.

Economist Robyn Allan says she has been trying to get Ottawa to explain its numbers for months to no avail.

- Advertisement -

A spokesman for Morneau says the $500 million is a Finance Canada estimate but did not answer questions about how that estimate was created.

Allan says the government is using the figure to generate public support for the project and Ottawa has a responsibility to explain its origins.

Canada bought the Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan Canada in 2018 in a bid to overcome political opposition to expanding it and hopes to sell it back to the private sector once the expansion is complete.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleSanta Photo Fundraiser with The Canadian Grind
Next articleCalgary natural gas producer Canacol making LNG for retail customers in Colombia

More Articles Like This

Canfor announces more curtailments for end of December

News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Canfor Corporation has announced that it will be curtailing operations at all British Columbia sawmills at the end of...
Read more

Environment Canada issues special cold-weather statement for B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a special cold-weather statement for the B.C. Peace and the Pine Pass.
Read more

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — A new report says the British Columbia government gives hundreds of millions of dollars annually in subsidies for fossil fuel, including $830 million...
Read more

PRRD to hold special board meeting this Wednesday on state of agriculture

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District will be holding a special board meeting this Wednesday, November 27, regarding...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv