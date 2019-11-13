FESBC to distribute over $27 million to help more wood fibre use

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia is distributing more than $27 million in project grants that will help create jobs throughout the Province.

According to the Government, this grant money will also help increase the use of wood fibre that otherwise would have been burned as slash.

The Government says these projects will employ forestry contractors, some of whom might otherwise be unemployed. In addition, the Government says it will help to employ mill workers who produce electricity, wood pellets and pulp at mills that produce these products specifically.

This latest round of grants by the Society covers 38 different projects in B.C., with individual grant amounts ranging from $16,980 to $1.5 million.

The grant funding is provided by the Provincial Government and the Government of Canada.