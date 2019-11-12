-5.1 C
Fort St. John
News

Financial Literacy – Effective Tax Strategies Workshop

Avatar
Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting a free workshop on how to better understand Canada’s tax system and minimize the amount of tax you pay.

Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, join at the Literacy Society located at #10136-100 Avenue for the free workshop to learn about;

  • develop effective strategies to minimize the amount of tax paid
  • understand basic tax law
  • learn how to be proactive in tax planning and detailed record-keeping
  • understand the three main categories for tax planning:
    reducing income subject to tax
    maximizing deductions
    using all allowable tax credits
    learn simple tips and tools to save money

This is a free workshop yet requires registration to reserve your seat as space is limited.

- Advertisement -

To register call 250.785.2110 or CLICK HERE.

To view the event page; CLICK HERE 

Previous articleFort St. John Film Society needs help selecting winter film lineup
Next articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers earn silver at 26th Annual Tim Jardine Showcase
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv