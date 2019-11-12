Financial Literacy – Effective Tax Strategies Workshop

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting a free workshop on how to better understand Canada’s tax system and minimize the amount of tax you pay.
Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, join at the Literacy Society located at #10136-100 Avenue for the free workshop to learn about;
- develop effective strategies to minimize the amount of tax paid
- understand basic tax law
- learn how to be proactive in tax planning and detailed record-keeping
- understand the three main categories for tax planning:
reducing income subject to tax
maximizing deductions
using all allowable tax credits
learn simple tips and tools to save money
This is a free workshop yet requires registration to reserve your seat as space is limited.
- Advertisement -
To register call 250.785.2110 or CLICK HERE.
To view the event page; CLICK HERE