Fire Chief Fred Burrows announces his retirement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fire Chief Fred Burrows has submitted his retirement notice after 16 years of service with the City and over 40 years in the BC Fire Service.

Fire Chief Burrows, retirement notice is effective November 30, 2019.

Starting with the city of Fort St. John in May 2003 as Deputy Fire Chief, Burrows would move his wife and family up north from Terrace, B.C. It is said the family of four and dog lived in a Travel Trailer while their home was being built.

After a short two years as Deputy, Burrows was promoted to Fire Chief.

According to the staff of the city of Fort St. John, Chief Burrows was instrumental in the growth of the City of Fort St John Fire Department, by building the station of 12 Career Firefighters to a contingent of 27 firefighters and 3 Chief Officers.

It is shared Burrows led the way as the city modernized its fleet of fire apparatus and was instrumental in the planning and construction of the new City of Fort St John Fire Station and the Fire Training Centre that is set to open in 2020.

Burrows created a legacy for the City of Fort St John that residents can be proud of, shared staff of the city by moving the fire service forward in this community.

Leading the way in Fort St John, Burrows represented the needs of the north and the BC Fire Service serving as a Deputy Director on the Fire Chief’s Association of BC Board, as well as numerous committees over his 14 years as Chief here.

Chief Burrows started his career as a volunteer in Courtney, BC. As a career firefighter at Expo 86 spending just over a year working on the site during construction and Expo itself. From Expo Burrows worked with Transport Canada as an Airport Firefighter in Port Hardy. Burrows and his family then moved to Terrace where he continued with Transport Canada and volunteered at the Terrace Fire Department.

As the Transport Canada Firefighting requirements were changing and reducing the number of airports that required stationed firefighters Fred got hired as a full-time firefighter with the City of Terrace. Burrows rose to the rank of Deputy Chief with the City of Terrace Fire Department.



