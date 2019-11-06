-11.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
News

First major snowfall of the season expected this Friday for Fort St John

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John and surrounding area is expected to see the first major snowfall of the season later this week.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Matt MacDonald, Fort St. John can expect to see the snow start to fall late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, producing 10 cm, as a system of Arctic air and Pacific moisture begin to clash.

MacDonald says the snow is expected to continue throughout Friday until mid-day Saturday, producing a total of 15 to 20 cm.

As for the temperature, MacDonald says we can expect to see a significant drop with Friday having a daytime high of -9 and an overnight low of -20, with Saturday looking at a low of -25.

MacDonald suggests that drivers take extra time to prepare before their commute on Friday morning as road conditions could be poor.

Remembrance Day in Fort St. John is expected to warm up a bit with sun and a high of -7.

