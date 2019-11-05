-8.3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling
Energy NewsNews

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia First Nation and three environmental groups hope to appeal a Federal Court of Appeal decision that limited their ability to challenge the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in court.

The Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation and Living Oceans Society announced Tuesday they are seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Federal Court of Appeal decided in September that it would allow six First Nations, including the Tsleil-Waututh, to challenge the pipeline project but ruled arguments could only focus on the latest round of Indigenous consultation.

The Tsleil-Waututh says the court is wrong not to consider its arguments that Canada failed to justify infringement of its Aboriginal rights and title or obtain its consent for the B.C.-to-Alberta pipeline expansion.

The Federal Court refused to hear any of the environmental groups’ arguments, which urged the court to consider the project’s risk of a “catastrophic” oil spill and threats to endangered southern resident killer whales.

The Supreme Court does not automatically hear appeals and instead issues a written decision, usually within one to three months, on whether it will consider a case.

Chief Leah Sisi-ya-ama George-Wilson says in a news release the Tsleil-Waututh are confident in their case.

“This appeal is about making sure that the government follows (its) own constitution and statutes when making decisions that impact us all,” she says.

The Canadian government purchased the existing pipeline and infrastructure for $4.5 billion and construction on the expansion project resumed this summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019.

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleStaff of the City of Fort St. John reminds residents of Winter Road Maintenance activities
Next articleDistrict of Taylor Fire Department to provide seniors with Smoke Detector Safety Check

RECENT STORIES

News

District of Taylor Fire Department to provide seniors with Smoke Detector Safety Check

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - This Wednesday, The District of Taylor Fire Department will be making their rounds in Taylor for...
Read more
News

Staff of the City of Fort St. John reminds residents of Winter Road Maintenance activities

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The staff of the city of Fort St. John are reminding residents that Winter...
Read more
Energy News

Ovintiv name a ‘blank slate’ as Encana plans move to United States

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The name Encana Corp. immediately brings to mind two things: energy and Canada. Ovintiv, with which the oil and gas...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Local group supports seniors from slipping through the cracks

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Seniors Connect & Care Group (PSCC) has spent the past three years helping to provide support through...

District of Taylor Council decides to prohibit roosters within urban limits...

Grande Prairie RCMP alert drivers of poor road conditions

Blind Melon and Soul Asylum to play in Dawson Creek

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.