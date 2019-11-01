Flu Clinics available in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It is the influenza season, and Northern Health advises residents who are at risk to get their free influenza vaccine.
Influenza vaccines are available through the local health unit, pharmacist, and your family doctor. Practicing good personal hygiene, including effective hand washing, provides the best defence against contracting and spreading the influenza virus, shares Northern Health.
Influenza is often called ‘the flu,’ which is an upper respiratory infection (nose throat and lungs) caused by an influenza virus. It spreads quickly from person to person through coughing, sneezing, or face-to-face contact.
Influenza symptoms can include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle pain
- Runny nose
- Sore throat
- Extreme tiredness
- Cough
Children may also experience nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Although these symptoms are similar to the common cold, symptoms caused by influenza tend to be more severe and last longer (7-10 days).
The following are locations listed by Northern Health to get a flu shot;
Shoppers Drug Mart #274
- 10351 100th St., Fort St. John
- Phone: 250-785-6155
Seniors Hall Influenza Clinic
- 10908 100th Street, Fort St. John
- Phone: 250-263-6000
Fort St. John Health Unit Influenza Clinics
- 10115 110 Avenue, Fort St John
- Phone: 250-263-6000
Safeway Pharmacy #4973
- 9123 – 100 Street, Fort St. John
- Phone: (250) 261-5479
For more information on influenza; CLICK HERE
To view flu shot locations; CLICK HERE