Flu Clinics available in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It is the influenza season, and Northern Health advises residents who are at risk to get their free influenza vaccine.

Influenza vaccines are available through the local health unit, pharmacist, and your family doctor. Practicing good personal hygiene, including effective hand washing, provides the best defence against contracting and spreading the influenza virus, shares Northern Health.

Influenza is often called ‘the flu,’ which is an upper respiratory infection (nose throat and lungs) caused by an influenza virus. It spreads quickly from person to person through coughing, sneezing, or face-to-face contact.

Influenza symptoms can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle pain

Runny nose

Sore throat

Extreme tiredness

Cough

Children may also experience nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Although these symptoms are similar to the common cold, symptoms caused by influenza tend to be more severe and last longer (7-10 days).

The following are locations listed by Northern Health to get a flu shot;