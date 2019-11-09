Fort Nelson man arrested after using hatchet during Victoria robbery

VICTORIA, B.C. – A Fort Nelson man is in custody after allegedly using a hatchet while trying to rob a store in Victoria.

According to the Victoria Police, on November 1st, 2019, officers were called to a business in the 1900-block of Oak Bay Avenue for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived the victims and witnesses reported that the male suspect had entered the business and began carrying various items around the store. One of the items the suspect retrieved was a hatchet. When the suspect attempted to leave the store without paying for the items, an employee tried to stop him. The suspect then attacked the employee with the hatchet, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. Two customers stepped in to assist, and the suspect was disarmed.

The suspect then re-entered the store and grabbed the Remembrance Day Poppy box from the counter while confronting the injured store employee. During this exchange, another staff member intervened. The suspect assaulted this other staff member, causing him non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was able to flee the store but was closely followed by the store manager. The suspect then confronted the store manager with a large rock. The store manager moved to a safe distance but lost sight of the suspect before responding officers arrived on the scene. A search of the area was negative.

Officers recognized the suspect from surveillance video, which captured the incident and began to look for him. It was at this time that officers discovered that the suspect was wanted on B.C.-wide warrants for Sexual Interference, Sexual Assault, Assaulting a Police Officer, Assault, Uttering Threats, Mischief, Obstructing a Police Officer and Breaching a Recognizance.

Gary Remo was taken into custody by Saanich Police on November 5th and faces charges of weapon possession, robbery and assault causing bodily harm, as well as charges related to his outstanding warrants.