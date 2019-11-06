Fort Nelson to receive first cannabis store following adoption of bylaw

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Fort Nelson will soon be seeing its first cannabis store opening up for business.

At a recent council meeting, Regional Council adopted Zoning Bylaw No.176 which permits a Storefront Cannabis Retailer to operate in Fort Nelson.

The new cannabis store is to operate in a commercially zoned lot located at 4802 49th Avenue.

According to the Regional Municipality, a public hearing was held to allow residents of the community an opportunity to speak and express their views.

The Regional Municipality says no comments were received during this public consultation process.

This municipal zoning approval is required prior to the proponent submitting an application for provincial licensing.