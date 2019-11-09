Fort St John Airport receives 15 cm of snow; snowfall warning continues

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada says the Fort St. John Airport received 15cm of snow on Friday, and another 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected Saturday.

The snowfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace. The forecast predicts the B.C. Peace will receive another 10 to 15 cm of snow by midnight Saturday. Fort Nelson will see 10 cm.

In the Alberta Peace, the Grande Prairie Airport received only 3 cm of snow on Friday. Still, a winter storm warning remains in effect as the majority of the 40 cm of snow predicted for the area is expected on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Drivebc.ca says area highways are snow-covered, with slippery sections and limited visibility. For current road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca. If you’re travelling to Alberta, you can find road reports at roadreports.ama.ab.ca.

See the full weather warnings below.

Warnings

5:41 AM PST Saturday 09 November 2019

Snowfall warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Snowfall with total amounts of about 15 cm is expected.

Snow continues to fall over northeastern BC today and is expected to continue well into this evening.

Peace River Regions- will see 10 to 15 cm of snow accumulation by midnight tonight.

Fort Nelson – will see 10 cm of snow over southern sections including Sikanni Chief by late this evening.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

5:25 AM PST Saturday 09 November 2019

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Snow continues along parts of Highway 97 today. Arctic air accompanied by gusty winds, is pushing into the Williston Valley from the east while overrunning moisture from the west gives snow.

Snowfall will continue to fall throughout the day with an additional 5 to 10 cm forecast.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.