Fort St John and Dawson Creek to receive Annual grants support for vital community services

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has released its list of communities that will be receiving annual grants.

According to the Government, 54 municipalities will benefit from new and updated public infrastructure and critical services through property taxes totalling more than $16 million.

Out of those 54 municipalities, the City of Fort St. John is receiving $147,343, and the City of Dawson Creek is receiving $117,263 in grants.

Each November, the Province pays grants in lieu of property taxes to municipalities and regional districts for services they provide in their communities, such as parks, sewers, roads and fire protection.

The grants are for properties owned by the Provincial Government, such as office buildings, warehouses and courthouses. Municipalities use these grants to fund and maintain priority public services and local infrastructure projects.

