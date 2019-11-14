-5.4 C
Fort St. John
The four banners are locally designed by Harriet Stanford and read "Fort St. John Opens Doors to OPPORTUNITY, to NATURAL WONDERS, to CREATIVITY and to ADVENTURE." Source Fort St. John Community Arts Council
News

Fort St John Community Arts Council to launch new campaign to make downtown attractive for the BC Winter Games

by: Scott Brooks

on

49

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to make the downtown a bit more attractive for the B.C. Winter Games, the Fort St. John Community Arts Council is launching a new campaign.

To attract people to the downtown core during the Games, the Arts Council says it plans to get sponsors to put a Fort St. John banner in their window.

This campaign is also an opportunity for businesses to promote any specials they may have during the Games in a flyer that the Arts Council is preparing and to get their storefront windows cleaned.

The four banners used for the campaign are locally designed by Harriet Stanford.

If you are a downtown business interested in taking part in this campaign, you can call Sue Popesku at 250-787-2781.

Previous articleGetting into the Christmas Spirit by Supporting FSJ Stray Animals
Next articleFreezing Rain warning issued for the North Peace
Avatar
Scott Brooks

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Freezing Rain warning issued for the North Peace

Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the North Peace. Moist warm air aloft combined with cold temperatures...
Read more
News

Getting into the Christmas Spirit by Supporting FSJ Stray Animals

Tiffany Phelan - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Second Annual Pre Christmas Market took place on November 9 at the Charlie Lake Community Hall. The Hall was...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv