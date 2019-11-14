Fort St John Community Arts Council to launch new campaign to make downtown attractive for the BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to make the downtown a bit more attractive for the B.C. Winter Games, the Fort St. John Community Arts Council is launching a new campaign.

To attract people to the downtown core during the Games, the Arts Council says it plans to get sponsors to put a Fort St. John banner in their window.

This campaign is also an opportunity for businesses to promote any specials they may have during the Games in a flyer that the Arts Council is preparing and to get their storefront windows cleaned.

The four banners used for the campaign are locally designed by Harriet Stanford.

If you are a downtown business interested in taking part in this campaign, you can call Sue Popesku at 250-787-2781.