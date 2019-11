Fort St John Elks were host to Short Track Meet on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club were host to a Short Track Meet on Saturday, November 2, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

This was the Club’s first Speed Skating Meet of the season.

About 55 skaters were in attendance from as far away as Kamloops and Vanderhoof, as well as from Alberta.

Some of the speed skaters to have performed well include Fort St. John’s Joy Lin, finishing first in the Division 1 200m, and Fort St. John’s Ivanka Whale, finishing in second place in the Division 1 200m.

Here are the Elks’ speed skating results:

Division 1

3. Mason Floriant – 3,136 points

1500m – 1st

4. Matthew Mitchell – 2,736

400m – 1st

8. Emma North – 1,256

9. Austin MacGregor – 1,025

500m – 1st

11. William Brown – 680

Division 2

2. Cheyanne Key – 4,075

4. Maria Hansen – 2,861

5. Emerson Bigras – 2,515

200m pursuit – 1st

9. Subhan Ahmed – 980

Division 4

1. Nolen Cote – 4,816

1200m, 400m, 500m – 1st

3. Kalam Dunn – 3,780

5. Erik Hansen – 2,415

200m pursuit – 1st

8. Tara Ashrafi – 1,313

10. Vavara Whale – 762

11. Max Wu – 562

12. Charlee Schroh – 552

1200m, 200m pursuit – 1st

13. Taha Ahmed – 548

200m pursuit – 1st

14. Kaustin Hughes – 532

Division 5

2. Joy Lin – 4,259

800m, 400m, 200m, 500m – 1st

3. Ivanka Whale – 3,630

200m, 500m – 2nd

7. Isaak Felsk – 1,475

300m, 400m, 500m, 800m – 3rd

Division 6

1. Elliete Schroh – 4,000

100m, 200m, 300m – 1st

2. Melody Lin – 2,741

200m – 2nd

3. Nevaeh Giesbrecht – 2,591

300m – 2nd

5. Maida Ahmed – 1,810

100m, 300m – 4th