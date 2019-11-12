Fort St. John Film Society needs help selecting winter film lineup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Film Society has announced they are wanting help in selecting the winter film lineup from the Toronto Independent Film Festival (tiff) films for the next season.

The tiff fall film schedule was released, and the Society needs to choose films for winter, time slots. The Society is asking for your top five film selections are to be sent to them through facebook message or email; filmsociety.media@gmail.com.

Film suggestions are required to be submitted to the Society by Sunday, November 17, 2019, as the Society shares, the sooner the selections are, the better the chance at getting the films wanted.

