Friday, November 29, 2019
Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society is accepting nominations for Christmas families.

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society wants to sponsor five Christmas families this December 2019.

The Firefighters Society is accepting nominations until December 15th for a family you feel could use a win this Christmas.

The five chosen families will receive Christmas dinner with all the fixings, a present for each child, and a decorated Christmas tree all delivered to their door.

If you would like to nominate a family, email a short write up for your own family or a family you know. The Firefighters Society asks that the email shares a little bit of who the family is, and why they deserve to get selected as one of the families.

Email nominations to applicationsfsjfcs@gmail.com

To view the FSJ Firefighters Charitable Society FB Page; CLICK HERE

