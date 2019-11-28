Fort St. John Firemen’s Fundraiser, Under the Mistletoe

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John Firemen present their annual Fundraiser, Under The Mistletoe.

Thursday, November 28th, 2019 at the Lido Theatre, Cocktails are at 7:00 PM and Show starts at 8:00 PM to enjoy an evening of fun and games and fantastic entertainment by The Dueling Pianos.

All proceeds raised by this event stay in Fort St. John.

There are still tickets available for $49.75 plus applicable service fees.

To purchase tickets; CLICK HERE

A link to the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE