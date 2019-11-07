Fort St John Hospital Foundation raises over $137,000 from ‘Be an Angel Gala’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation held their Annual ‘Be an Angel Gala’ on November 2 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

The Saturday evening showcased a variety of entertainment including musical performance from Kevin Hicks, a live painting installation with acclaimed artist Mary Parslow, and a live auction conducted by the exuberant Kevin Busche of Short Busche Auctions.

According to Sydney Reid, of the Hospital Foundation, guests were able to bid on 46 packages in the silent auction in part to the amazing support of local business and individuals that donated over 120 auction items.

Through the generosity of attendees and sponsors, the Hospital Foundation was able to raise over $137,000 from the Gala.

The month-long giving campaign will continue with the goal of raising $250,000 towards the purchase of equipment for the Hospital.