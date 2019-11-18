News

Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Angel Wings Window

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has been celebrating ‘Be an Angel’ Month, and one of the many ways to participate is by taking a photo in front of the Foundation’s Angel Wings Window.

A pair of angel wings have been painted on the Foundation’s office windows, located at the FSJ Hospital. The Foundation is encouraging people to take a selfie, or a picture of someone with the wings behind them then share the image on your social media with the hashtag and tag the campaign with #BeAnAngel or @fsjhospitalfoundation

The wings will be available from November through to December as a way to bring visibility to helping the Hospital Foundation reach its ‘Be an Angel’ fundraising goal of $250,000.

To see images already shared, CLICK HERE.

 

 

 

 

