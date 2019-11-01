Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Be an Angel Gala

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend’s Fundraising Gala for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is a sold-out event.

This is the Foundation’s 25th Anniversary of being in the community. Founded by, Archie Ferguson, the Foundation has helped to purchase over $15 million in medical equipment to better the community of the North Peace.

The ‘Be an Angel’ Gala is being held at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019.

The Celebration includes raffles, games, entertainment and auctions.

There will be a presentation of the Janet Taylor Award, which goes to a deserving organization or member of our community that has shown exemplary support of the FSJ Hospital Foundation.

All the proceeds from the Gala go to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Presented by Pembina Pipeline Corporation.