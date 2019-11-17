Fort St John Huskies cream North Peace Navigators at home on Saturday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Saturday night as they were host to the North Peace Navigators.

This was the Huskies’ first game of a two-game home series against the Navigators.

At 3:29 into the game, Logan Kimmie would score a goal on the Navigators, with an assist by Jared Loewen, making the score 1-0.

- Advertisement -

Then at 8:26 into the period, on a power play, Connor Kindrat would score a goal, with assists by Dean Whitcomb and Gary Loewen, making the score 2-0 over the Navs.

Later on, with 3:25 remaining in the frame, Jared Winkel would score one on the Navigators, with a double assist by Connor Kindrat and Jared Loewen, making the score a lead of 3-0.

Then with 23 seconds left in the period, North Peace managed to score a goal, making the score 3-1 as they headed into the second period.

At 1:53 into the second frame, Alex Nimmo scored a goal on the Navigators, with assists by Nils Nemec and Oscar Burgess, making the lead 4-1.

The next Huskies goal would come at 6:24 into the period as Dean Whitcomb would send one into the Nav’s net, with a double assist by Alex Nimmo and Gary Loewen, making the score 5-1. The score would remain that way for the rest of the period.

To extend the Huskies’ lead, at 46 seconds into the third period, Brady Marzocco would make an unassisted goal making the score 6-1 over North Peace.

Then with 8:23 remaining in the game, Joel Bourgeois would score a goal, with assists by Nils Nemec and Nick Loewen, making the score a final of 7-1 over the Navigators.

Up next, the Huskies are home once again this afternoon, Sunday, for game two of the home series as they take on the Navigators. Puck drop is 2:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.