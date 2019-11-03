2 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, November 2, 2019
The Fort St. John Huskies vs the Fairview Flyers. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Fort St John Huskies fall to Fairview Flyers in OT on Saturday night road game

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road Saturday night as they took on the Fairview Flyers.

At 1:24 remaining in the first period, Fairview would score a goal to make it a 1-0 lead over the Huskies.

Then at 8:17 into the second frame, the Huskies would come alive as Alex Nimmo would score a power play goal, with an assist by Dean Whitcomb, making the score tied at one apiece.

All throughout the third period, despite each team making six shots-on-goal, the tie would not be broken, forcing the game to go into overtime.

Ultimately, Fairview would end up beating the Huskies, at 2:56 remaining in OT, with a final score of 2-1.

Up next, the Fort St. John Huskies will be taking part in the 2019 NWJHL Showcase, from November 8 to the 10, in Grande Prairie.

