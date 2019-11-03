Fort St John Huskies fall to Fairview Flyers in OT on Saturday night road game

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road Saturday night as they took on the Fairview Flyers.

At 1:24 remaining in the first period, Fairview would score a goal to make it a 1-0 lead over the Huskies.

Then at 8:17 into the second frame, the Huskies would come alive as Alex Nimmo would score a power play goal, with an assist by Dean Whitcomb, making the score tied at one apiece.

All throughout the third period, despite each team making six shots-on-goal, the tie would not be broken, forcing the game to go into overtime.

Ultimately, Fairview would end up beating the Huskies, at 2:56 remaining in OT, with a final score of 2-1.

Up next, the Fort St. John Huskies will be taking part in the 2019 NWJHL Showcase, from November 8 to the 10, in Grande Prairie.