Fort St John Huskies have outstanding performance at NWJHL Showcase

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were down in Grande Prairie over the weekend, November 9 and 10, as they took part in the 2nd Annual NWJHL Showcase.

Throughout the Showcase, the Huskies played an outstanding performance in each of their games.

On Saturday, in their first game, the Huskies took on the Sexsmith Vipers. in the first period, it was a back-and-forth battle for the score but then by the second frame, the Huskies would take the lead, eventually winning the game with an impressive score of 9-2 over the Vipers.

Then on Sunday, in their second game of the Showcase, the Huskies faced the Fairview Flyers. Once again, the Pups managed to out-perform the other team, winning that game with a final score of 8-1 over Fairview.

Up next, the Huskies are home for a two-game series, on November 16 and 17, as they host the North Peace Navigators. Saturday’s game is 8:00 p.m. puck drop, while Sunday’s game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Both games will be taking place at the North Peace Arena.