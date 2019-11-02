Fort St John Huskies have strong start to weekend in Dawson Creek on Friday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road to Dawson Creek on Friday night as they took on their Alaska Highway rivals, the Junior Canucks.

At 5:11 into the first period, Jeridyn Loewen would score a goal, with assists by Teagan McMullen and Dawson Phillips, making the score 1-0 over the Canucks.

Then at 8:48 remaining in the frame, Alex Nimmo would score one on the Canucks, with an assist by Gary Loewen, making the score 2-0.

At 6:08 into the second frame, Jared Loewen would score a power play goal, with assists by Connor Kindrat and Gary Loewen, making the score 3-0 over Dawson Creek.

Then at 9:14 into the period, the Canucks would score a goal making the score 3-1 behind the Huskies.

At 7:18 remaining in the second period, the Huskies would extend their lead as Jared Winkel would score a goal, with a double assist from Logan Kimmie and Aiden Tegart, making the score 4-1.

To solidify their lead, Dean Whitcomb would score a goal at 6:44 remaining in the frame, with assists by Alex Nimmo and Aiden Tegart, making the lead 5-1 over DC.

Fast forward to 8:41 into the third period, Jared Winkel would make his second goal of the night, with assists by Oscar Burgess and Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 6-1.

Then with 1:19 remaining in the game, not to be completely slaughtered, the Canucks would score a goal, making the final score 6-2 for the Huskies.

Up next, the Huskies are on the road Saturday, November 2, as they take on the Fairview Flyers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Fairview Arena.