Fort St. John Huskies vs Dawson Creek Junior Canucks at the Memorial Arena in Dawson Creek. File Photo
Sports
Sports

Fort St John Huskies have strong start to weekend in Dawson Creek on Friday night

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road to Dawson Creek on Friday night as they took on their Alaska Highway rivals, the Junior Canucks.

At 5:11 into the first period, Jeridyn Loewen would score a goal, with assists by Teagan McMullen and Dawson Phillips, making the score 1-0 over the Canucks.

Then at 8:48 remaining in the frame, Alex Nimmo would score one on the Canucks, with an assist by Gary Loewen, making the score 2-0.

At 6:08 into the second frame, Jared Loewen would score a power play goal, with assists by Connor Kindrat and Gary Loewen, making the score 3-0 over Dawson Creek.

Then at 9:14 into the period, the Canucks would score a goal making the score 3-1 behind the Huskies.

At 7:18 remaining in the second period, the Huskies would extend their lead as Jared Winkel would score a goal, with a double assist from Logan Kimmie and Aiden Tegart, making the score 4-1.

To solidify their lead, Dean Whitcomb would score a goal at 6:44 remaining in the frame, with assists by Alex Nimmo and Aiden Tegart, making the lead 5-1 over DC.

Fast forward to 8:41 into the third period, Jared Winkel would make his second goal of the night, with assists by Oscar Burgess and Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 6-1.

Then with 1:19 remaining in the game, not to be completely slaughtered, the Canucks would score a goal, making the final score 6-2 for the Huskies.

Up next, the Huskies are on the road Saturday, November 2, as they take on the Fairview Flyers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Fairview Arena.

Scott Brooks
